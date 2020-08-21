Eight Texas County residents are in isolation and another four hospitalized with COVID-19, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday afternoon.
Total cumulative cases stand at 77, up six from the last report on Wednesday. There has been one death in the county.
The department said it determined that five of the six came from close contacts associated with a known case. Typically, these are persons in the same household.
Another Texas County church congregation reported to members that a person who attended services Sunday had later tested positive, is doing well and is in self-quarantine. Faith Fellowship said exposure to anyone was limited.
For the first time, the department released age demographics related to county cases. Those groups with the fewest cases include those age 10-19 (7) and age 80 and older (3). The remainder are evenly divided among age groups.
Statewide, Missouri reported 1,419 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday. That brings the state's total to 72,964, including a death toll of 1,419. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Missouri also dipped over the past week, from 1,127 on Aug. 14 to 1,099 Friday. There were 941 hospitalized in the
In south-central Missouri continued to show increases in cases. Here is look at the cumulative numbers: Howell (196), Douglas (97), Wright (76), Laclede (256), Pulaski (324), Phelps (137), Dent (30) and Shannon (45).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.