The Texas County Health Department is conducting its first investigation of a COVID-19 case in the county, it announced on Thursday.
Previously, there had been no positive cases reported in the county.
Here is the statement:
Two public health agencies, Howell County Health Department and Texas County Health Department are conducting a joint disease investigation and follow up after a positive COVID-19 case has been identified with connections to both counties.
Both agencies will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and help protect the public health of the community.
The patient, a resident of southern Texas County, has been notified they tested positive for COVID-19. The Texas County public health nurse disease investigation has identified the locations of businesses visited within 48 hours of symptoms and are all are located within Howell County.
This patient’s identity will remain confidential, and no further personal information will be released. At this time their symptoms do not require hospital care, and they are following all public health guidance for designated time of home isolation, resolution of symptoms.
The public health nurses have notified the close contacts of the patient to ensure they are monitoring for symptoms and following public health guidance to contain the spread.
People visiting locations during the dates/times below are at LOW risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor themselves for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you have symptoms develop. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.
Locations:
Friday, May 22nd – Signal Station, Mountain View approximately 4:00 am – 2:30 pm; 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Saturday May 23rd – Porters Flower Shop, Mountain View approximately 12 noon – 1:00 pm
Sunday, May 24th – Walmart, West Plains approximately 11:30 am-12 noon
Monday, May 25th – Signal Station, Mountain View approximately 4 am – 10 am
Tuesday, May 26th – Signal Station, Mountain View approximately 2 am – 12 noon
It is important that each and every one of us continue to practice basic preventative measures to help decrease the spread of illness. These measures include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick."
