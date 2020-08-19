The Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday that there were five persons in isolation and three hospitalized with COVID-19.

It noted 62 had recovered and one died since the pandemic began. The total cumulative number to date is 71.

It said:

“Covid-19 symptoms can be mistaken for many types of other illnesses. It is important to stay home when sick. If a healthcare provider does determine a lab test is needed, use the assumption it could be positive and isolate from others until know otherwise.

“Note: It’s extremely important those who are in the high risk for complications group (over age 60, or underlying conditions like diabetes, heart or lung disease, other) to contact their doctor right away if they have symptoms. Early treatment of Covid-19 in high risk persons is critical.”

Here’s a roundup of cumulative cases in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:

Wright (76), Howell (186), Douglas (95), Laclede (246), Pulaski (291), Phelps (129), Dent (25) and Shannon (44).

