The number of Texas County residents testing positive for COVID-19 increased 20 from Tuesday, the county health department reported Wednesday.
There are 52 in home isolation, up eight from Tuesday. Six are hospitalized. The total cumulative cases stood at 429. Since the pandemic began, 369 recovered and two died.
The positivity rate stood at nearly 30 percent in the county, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.