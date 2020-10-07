CORONAVIRUS

The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the county jumped 20 on Wednesday, the Texas County Health Department announced. 

The number of Texas County residents testing positive for COVID-19 increased 20 from Tuesday, the county health department reported Wednesday.

There are 52 in home isolation, up eight from Tuesday. Six are hospitalized. The total cumulative cases stood at 429. Since the pandemic began, 369 recovered and two died. 

The positivity rate stood at nearly 30 percent in the county, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday.

