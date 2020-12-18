Texas County’s COVID-19 caseload increased by 32 over the last two days, the Texas County Health Department reported.
There are 68 positive cases in isolation, and seven are hospitalized.
There was one added to the death count, raising it to 15 since the pandemic began. The department noted the increase didn’t necessarily occur recently. The state continually monitors cases to make sure they are entered properly.
In Texas County, congregate settings are an issue. On Friday, cases among residents and employees are at least 84 in the county.
There was a better note in the state’s accounting of the positivity rate in the county. It dropped to about 28 percent. It had hovered close to 40 percent this week. It is now the 14th highest county in the state. The number of new cases slowed, too.
The figure represents the percentage of positive cases tested in the last week.
The cumulative number of cases stands at 1,247 in the county. Of those, 1,157 are off isolation.
