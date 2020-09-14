CORONAVIRUS

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases passed 200 on Monday. In early July, there were 20 cases.

The Texas County Health Department reported Monday evening that positive COVID-19 cases increased 19 since Friday.

At the same time, those who have recovered rose by 20.

The cumulative total in the county stood at 201. Those in isolation is 26. There is one person hospitalized, and two have died.

Southern Missouri is a troublespot in Missouri, reports the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Three counties are in the top 10 for the fastest percentage of cases in the last week. They are: Wright, 35 percent; Dent, 28; and Ozark 27. Texas County’s rate, the state reported, was 20 percent.

On Monday, the state reported 1,332 more positive cases, seven deaths and the seven-day positive rate at 12 percent.

The hospitalization rate, which lags 72 hours, stood at 1,010. That was two days after logging the highest number on record. (There is no data for July 13-24).

Since the pandemic began there have been 104,079 confirmed cases in the state. Missouri has one of the highest per capita rates in the country. The death rate has declined 30 percent over the last 14 days. During the same period, cases increased 9 percent.

