Texas County has 62 active COVID-19 cases, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday evening.
Of those, 58 are isolated and four more are hospitalized. Earlier in the day, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests in the last seven days — stood at nearly 40 percent.
The county health department reported 12 positive cases on Tuesday, another 10 on Wednesday and 16 today.
The state’s COVID dashboard shows the county has had 97 new cases in the last seven days. The change in the number of cases has increased 21.3 percent in a week.
Missouri on Thursday posted single-day records for cases, 4,603, and hospitalizations, 2,248. The rolling seven-day average for cases exceeded 4,000 for the first time: it stands at 4,113.
