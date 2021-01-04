Twenty more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Texas County on Sunday and Monday, the Texas County Health Department said Monday.
There are 50 positive cases isolated at home, and nine more are hospitalized, the department said.
Texas County’s death count climbed to 21 over the last week.
In Texas County, the state said Monday there were 61 cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate — the percentage of new cases in the last seven days — increased to 37.3 percent, the fourth highest in Missouri. The state’s rate is 19.5 percent.
Since the pandemic began there have been 1,405 cases. Of those, 1,325 are off isolation.
Health experts continue to warn: Wear a mask, wash your hands and isolate six feet from others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.