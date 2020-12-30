The Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon there are 48 positive COVID-19 cases isolated at home and another six hospitalized.
Since Tuesday, there have been 26 new positive tests. The death count stands at 19, about half of those occurring this month.
Since the pandemic began, 1,345 cases have been identified, and 1,272 are off isolation.
Texas County’s positivity count — the percentage of cases testing positive over the last week — continues to exceed the rate in the state. On Wednesday, it was 30.6 percent in the county. The state figure is 17.1 percent.
As New Year’s arrives, the department said residents should evaluate the risk of participating in activities. “The transmission of the COVID-19 virus from person-to-person remains widespread in the community,” the department said in a statement.
In long-term care facilities the number of positive cases has declined in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.