Texas County recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday, the Texas County Health Department said.
The fatality — someone in the 50-60 age group — marked the 23rd person to die in the county since the pandemic began.
The health department said 41 positive cases are in isolation at home. Five are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,486 positive cases. Of those, 1,417 are off isolation.
On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the positivity rate in the county — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at 31 percent, which is a decrease from last week. The rate in Missouri is 18.2 percent.
At the Houston School District on Monday, there were three high schools students out after testing positive. About a dozen are on quarantine — including one staff member in each of the high school and elementary.
