Texas County recorded 31 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday, the Texas County Health Department said Monday. The death toll rose by one to 13.
There are 73 positive cases isolated at home. Five are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,201 cases in Texas County. Of those, 1,110 are off isolation.
The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last week — stood at nearly 37 percent and the fourth highest county in Missouri. That’s down slightly from Sunday.
