COVID-19 UPDATE

 

Texas County recorded 27 more COVID-19 cases over three days ending Thursday, the Texas County Health Department reported. 

There are five hospitalized. Another 41 are isolated at home. 

Texas County's positivity rate has declined to 26.8 percent. That's the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days. 

In Jefferson City, a COVID spread has shutdown the Missouri House. Next week's session is cancelled.

