Texas County recorded 27 more COVID-19 cases over three days ending Thursday, the Texas County Health Department reported.
There are five hospitalized. Another 41 are isolated at home.
Texas County's positivity rate has declined to 26.8 percent. That's the percentage of positive cases over the last seven days.
In Jefferson City, a COVID spread has shutdown the Missouri House. Next week's session is cancelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.