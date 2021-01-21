COVID-19 UPDATE

COVID-19 UPDATE

Texas County recorded 21 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday. 

The recent trend for the county is positive, it noted. The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases during a seven-day period — stood at 16.7 percent after flirting near 40 percent earlier in the month. The figure in the state is 12.2.

There are two hospitalized and 37 positive cases isolated at home. 

Health experts continue to caution residents to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands frequently.  

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments