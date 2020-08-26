The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Texas County increased by nine since Monday, the Texas County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon.
There are 11 persons in isolation, five are hospitalized. The cumulative count stands at 89, up from 80 on Monday. There are no students in the county currently diagnosed.
A look on Wednesday shows these cumulative cases in south-central Missouri: Howell (214), Wright (85), Laclede (271), Pulaski (360), Phelps (170), Dent (33) and Shannon (47).
Here is the department's statement:
The hospitalized includes a re-admission of previously discharged patient; and one new admission. All those hospitalized are over the age of 65. New cases include a travel related, however the primary factor in the county’s rising increase in lab confirmed cases is still the close contacts becoming symptomatic and testing positive.
Essentially, the closer you are to someone infectious and the longer you’re in contact with them, the more likely you are to contract the virus, which helps explain why so much transmission occurs within households. In addition, college students may physically reside in another county or state, but their results can come to us to include in our cases.
Within the last 30 days is when the county’s numbers have significantly begun to increase. Avoiding close contact exposure settings in public, and large group activities reduces risk.
An Aug. 15 Missouri Hospital Association report that includes Texas County (Southwest Region) shows Missouri’s cumulative prevalence rate per 100,000 people at 1,100.6, Southwest Region 811.0. Our county rate per 100,000 was shown at 253. (A just released report shows it at 362). Using actual Texas County population of 25,571, 65 cases. The COVID-19 hospitalizations in southwest region were 124, with July 22 being the highest day at 155.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.