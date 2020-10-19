COVID-19

An additional COVID-19 death in the county was announced Monday. 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County increased by 23 since Friday, the Texas County Health Department said Monday. One more death was reported. 

There are 32 positive cases in isolation, and six hospitalized, including three who were re-admitted. 

The total number of cases since the pandemic began stands at 537. Of those, 495 have recovered. 

The person who died was in their 80s, the health department said. 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday that the county's positivity number stood at 28.7 percent of cases tested in the last seven days. By its count, there has been a 31.7 percent decline in cases over the last week. 

