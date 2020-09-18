A 21-year-old Hartshorn man was seriously injured Thursday when his vehicle ran off Highway H and overturned.
Tpr. Jacob Sellars said Tristian R. Iott, 21, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. Iott was flown to Cox South in Springfield after the 5:35 a.m. accident.
The vehicle was totaled, and Iott was not wearing a seat belt, Sellars said.
