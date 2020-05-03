A Hartshorn man was arrested Saturday night on DWI and careless and imprudent driving charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Burl D. Shoults, 71, was taken to the Texas County Jail and held.
A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 1:12 pm
A Hartshorn man was arrested Saturday night on DWI and careless and imprudent driving charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Burl D. Shoults, 71, was taken to the Texas County Jail and held.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.