ARREST

A Hartshorn man was arrested June 2 in Howell County on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A Hartshorn man was arrested Tuesday on three charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Darryl F. Harris, 36, was arrested in Howell County on charges of DWI, driving while revoked, resisting arrest and having no insurance, the patrol said.

He was taken to the Howell County Jail and held. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments