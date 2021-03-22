The Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC), the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, announced Rob Harrington as the Missouri alternate director to serve its board of directors.
The alternate state director will serve a one‐year term on SEDC's board. Harrington is director of economic development for the City of Houston.
The Southern Economic Development Council is a 900-plus member nonprofit organization composed of a broad cross‐section of active and influential industrial and economic developers from business and industry, utilities, transportation, financial and education institutions, chambers of commerce, and local, regional and state development agencies.
“As a professional association, our main goal is to provide tangible benefits to our members, allowing them to advance the economic prosperity of the area they serve. Harrington will be a great asset in helping us achieve this goal,” said Bob Helton, SEDC chairman for 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.