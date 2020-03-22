A Hannibal man was arrested early Sunday following an accident in Texas County.
Orian M. Lundin, 25, was charged with DWI, having no valid driver's license and failure to keep the right half of the roadway, resulting in a motor vehicle crash.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held for 12 hours, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
