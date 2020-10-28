The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce and the Houston Community Foundation are teaming up to host a Halloween event this year.
The free “Trunk or Treat” event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday (Oct. 31) at the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
Chamber director Angie Quinlan said businesses, organizations or individuals can set up tables for no charge inside the building and distribute candy to kids. Another option, Quinlan said, is for people to park their vehicles outside the building and hand out goodies from opened hatchbacks, trunks or truck beds.
There will be a costume contest for kids in four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-13. Photos will be taken of entrants and posted on Facebook, and people can vote from Nov. 1-3. Winners will be announced on Nov. 4, and prizes will be awarded.
The downtown Houston Halloween event that has been staged for years will not take place this year.
For more information, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.