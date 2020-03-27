Houston was slammed early Friday evening by a thunderstorm that packed big hail that damaged roofs, vehicles and windows.
Some of the hail was the size of baseballs, according to early reports.
The first sign of trouble came from a National Weather Service bulletin at 6:05 p.m. that warned "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees."
A drive through Houston found many residents assessing damage to property and covering up windows on vehicles. Houston's historic Leavitt house has damage to windows and its exterior. Houston's Walmart closed early due to damage and announced it would reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.
