Houston was slammed early Friday evening by a thunderstorm that packed big hail that damaged roofs, vehicles and windows. 

Some of the hail was the size of baseballs, according to reports. Damage was widespread. The Missouri Department of Insurance on Saturday afternoon offered guidance to residents affected by the storm.

The first sign of trouble came from a National Weather Service bulletin at 6:05 p.m. that warned "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees."

A drive through Houston found many residents assessing damage to property and covering up windows on vehicles. Houston's historic Leavitt house had damage to windows and its exterior. Houston's Walmart closed early due to damage and announced it would reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday. The neon at the Melba Performing Arts Center was broken.

Downtown, three windows sustained broken glass at the corner of Pine Street and Grand Avenue. Other damage could be seen downtown.

On Saturday, the City of Houston announced it was closing its golf course east of Houston until 4 p.m. Monday due to damage to the greens.

Big hail
A cue ball sized hail stone that fell Friday night west of Houston.

