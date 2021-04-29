The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Gun Show this Saturday and Sunday (May 1 and 2) in the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
The show will run from 9 .m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and concessions will be available.
Vendor space costs $30 per table, and vendors are welcome to set up from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30.
For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.
