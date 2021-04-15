Gun Show

Customers and vendors mingle during a Gun Show sponsored by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016. The first Gun Show in Houston since then is scheduled for May 1 and 2.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Gun Show Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, in the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

The show will run from 9 .m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and concessions will be available.

Vendor space costs $30 per table, and vendors are welcome to set up from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30.

For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email information@houstonmochamber.com.

