The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 65-year-old Plato man reported on April 17 that an Eastern Arms 16-gauge shotgun valued at $150 had been stolen from a storm shelter at his Long Hollow Road residence.

The man told an investigating deputy that on March 27 two women and a man had gone into the shelter during a severe storm and not locked it when they exited.

•A 73-year-old Raymondville man reported on April 14 that a checkbook had been stolen from his Amburn Road residence.

A 44-year-old woman is suspected to have written multiple checks to herself, forging the man’s name and cashing them at an area bank. Investigation is ongoing.

Texas County Jail admissions

April 13

Autumn K. Hicks – 48-hour commitment

Nolan A. Johnson – 48-hour commitment

Daniel D. Hilderbrand – assault

Britney Calton – possession of a controlled substance

Bobby W. Williams – assault

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT BLOTTER

April 14

Marissa C. Henry – supply alcohol to minors

April 15

Matthew Ramsey – assault

Veronica D. Jones – failure to appear

April 16

Lisa M. Dodd – failure to appear

James W. Eyberg – burglary

Justin D. Dake – non-support

Cody Green – DWI

Stanley A. Kenaya – murder, burglary (Shannon County)

April 17

Nolan Johnson – 48-hour commitment

Autumn K. Hicks – 48-hour commitment

April 19

Bennie Thompson – felony fleeing, driving while revoked

Donald A. Newell – stealing

