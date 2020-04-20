The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A 65-year-old Plato man reported on April 17 that an Eastern Arms 16-gauge shotgun valued at $150 had been stolen from a storm shelter at his Long Hollow Road residence.
The man told an investigating deputy that on March 27 two women and a man had gone into the shelter during a severe storm and not locked it when they exited.
•A 73-year-old Raymondville man reported on April 14 that a checkbook had been stolen from his Amburn Road residence.
A 44-year-old woman is suspected to have written multiple checks to herself, forging the man’s name and cashing them at an area bank. Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
April 13
Autumn K. Hicks – 48-hour commitment
Nolan A. Johnson – 48-hour commitment
Daniel D. Hilderbrand – assault
Britney Calton – possession of a controlled substance
Bobby W. Williams – assault
April 14
Marissa C. Henry – supply alcohol to minors
April 15
Matthew Ramsey – assault
Veronica D. Jones – failure to appear
April 16
Lisa M. Dodd – failure to appear
James W. Eyberg – burglary
Justin D. Dake – non-support
Cody Green – DWI
Stanley A. Kenaya – murder, burglary (Shannon County)
April 17
Nolan Johnson – 48-hour commitment
Autumn K. Hicks – 48-hour commitment
April 19
Bennie Thompson – felony fleeing, driving while revoked
Donald A. Newell – stealing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.