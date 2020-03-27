Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.