The Houston School District will not hold a back-to-school fair this year.
That’s because supplies will be sent directly to classrooms thanks to a community support organization, Bright Futures. Members engage in several community partnerships during the school year to support the school system.
Through the generosity of local residents and businesses, the district is able to complete several projects that benefit students. Drop off locations include: First Baptist Church, Oak Hill Christian Church, Souls Harbor Family Worship, Progressive Ozark Bank, Houston Fire Department, New Horizon Nazarene Church, Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, Division of Family Services, D&L Florist, Little House Gifts, VIP Properties, The Bank of Houston, Farm Bureau Insurance, Russell Cellular, Texas County Administrative Center, Silly Daycare, Studio Bee, FOE Ladies Auxiliary, Piney River Ford, Circuit Clerk (Justice Center), Houston City Hall, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Attorney Kimberly Lowe (Houston Office) and the Texas County Library in Houston.
Monetary donations are being accepted as well. They can be dropped off at Progressive Ozark Bank or Houston City Hall in an envelope sealed and labeled “Bright Futures.” Monetary donations can also be mailed to Bright Futures, P.O. Box 170, Houston, MO 65483.
School supplies with the greatest demand are:
•Highlighters
•Gluesticks
•Glue bottles (four ounce)
•Disinfectant wipes
•Tissue boxes
•Folders (with brads, without brads, and plastic)
•Ticonderoga pencils
•Blue, black and red pens
•Mechanical pencils
•Trapper keepers
•Backpacks
•Composition notebooks (wide and college rule)
•Colored pencils
•Colored markers (10 count)
•Crayons (24 count)
•Loose leaf paper (college and wide rule)
•One subject spiral notebook
•Scissors (child size)
•Clipboards
•One-inch binders
•Headphones
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.