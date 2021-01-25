The Highway 63 Alliance met Friday at Houston Municipal Golf Course to discuss the progress made in developing articles of incorporation and bylaws for the organization.
Houston Economic Development Director Rob Harrington said there were many county and city government leaders in attendance.
“We had a tremendous discussion on the future of Highway 63,” Harrington said.
The Highway 63 Alliance is a group of government leaders from across central and south-central Missouri interested in developing Highway 63 into a much-improved four-lane highway corridor. The development is a huge undertaking and has long been a topic of focus for many counties in the corridor.
“This is a project that will take several years before it can come to fruition,” Harrington said. “However, it is one that we need to pursue. This will help with the economic development and public safety issues, just two of the many reasons this organization must succeed.”
The organization has been working closely with the Missouri Department of Transportation during this process, as well as members of the South Central Ozark Council of Governments and the Meramac Region Planning Commission. “The Meramac Region has had Highway 63 on the top of their priorities for many years, and it is nice to see so many taking notice and working toward a solution,” said Meramac Region Planning Commission director Bonnie Prigge.
The next meeting of the group will be March 26 at Houston Municipal Golf Course when individuals will attend to nominate a board of directors and the group's first executive board. The organization plans to work on submitting for a Build Grant, which, if awarded, would allow for the acquisition of engineering and design documents, which would lead to a better understanding of the cost of the total project.
Harrington can be reached by phone at Houston City Hall at 417-967-3348.
