An architect's rendition of the new hospital at Fort Leonard Wood.

Fort Leonard Wood is scheduled to hold an official groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, for the new General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

The ceremony will be virtual and can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/.

The construction of the hospital campus is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. The existing hospital will then be demolished.

Renovation of the existing optical fabrication lab and parking improvements are slated to follow.

The new hospital will be on 52 acres just northeast of the existing hospital. Facilities to be constructed include a 235,400-square-foot hospital, 193,300-square-foot clinic, central utility plant, emergency back-up generators, five-bay ambulance garage, helipad and supporting facilities.

In August 2019, the $295 million design-build contract was awarded to Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction with RLF Architects of Orlando, Fla.

Minor supporting construction has already been completed, including site and utility surveys.

