HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROJECT

A look at a new high school gymnasium project at the Houston School District.

 PARAGON ARCHITECTURE

The Houston School District will mark a milestone Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony on  campus that marks the start of construction of a new high school gymnasium.

The event begins at 5 p.m. 

The Houston board of education last month adopted a $6.5 million cap on the project. 

The gym, which covers about 28,000 square feet, includes about 1,500 seats in the first phase. Additionally, two locker rooms with coaches offices, restrooms and showers, a training room, official’s office and a lobby with concessions and restrooms are also included.

Voters in April 2019 overwhelmingly approved a $6 million bond issue for gym and related work that did not require any additional taxes.

