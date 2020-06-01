Missouri Republican Party released the unofficial results of the Congressional District Conventions to select delegates to the Republican National Convention and nominate presidential electors. A Texas County woman is listed.

Based on the results of Missouri’s presidential preference primary on March 10, all delegates are bound to President Donald Trump. Leann Green of Licking was selected as a delegate.

The results are unofficial until the State GOP receives certification from each convention, a process which may take several days to complete.

 

