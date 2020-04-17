Missouri’s annual Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, which provides shoppers in Missouri with the opportunity to save on energy-efficient appliances begins Sunday and runs through Saturday, April 25.

Shoppers who purchase new Energy Star qualified appliances in Missouri during the holiday will not have to pay the 4.225 percent state sales tax. Examples of Energy Star-labeled appliances that qualify for the tax exemption are clothes washers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps.

The discount comes at about the same time that households should be receiving those stimulation checks approved by Congress.

