A Licking woman was named vice chair of the Missouri State Republican Party on Saturday.
Leann Green was elected to the post. She operates a real estate business.
Joplin area CPA Nick Myers was named chairman; and re-elected were Derrick Gold of Cedar Hill as secretary and Pat Thomas of Jefferson City as treasurer. Each election was uncontested and unanimous.
