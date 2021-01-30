A Licking woman was named vice chair of the Missouri State Republican Party on Saturday.

Leann Green was elected to the post. She operates a real estate business.

Joplin area CPA Nick Myers was named chairman; and re-elected were Derrick Gold of Cedar Hill as secretary and Pat Thomas of Jefferson City as treasurer. Each election was uncontested and unanimous.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments