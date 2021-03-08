BREAKING NEWS

 

A grass and woods fire is reported on Highway B, and the Raymondville Fire Department was called at about 11:20 a.m. Monday. 

The blaze was at 60952 Highway B. 

The National Weather Service said there is a high fire risk today.

The Houston Rural Fire Department was called at about 11:50 a.m. Monday to a five-acre grass and woods fire on Sunset Drive.

