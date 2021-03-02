Grass fires are popping up in the area, authorities said.
At about 2:20 p.m., a grass fire was reported at Highway ZZ and Douglas Road in the White Rock community. The Houston Rural Fire Department responded.
At 1:40 p.m., the Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a grass and woods fire at Foster and Emmett Kelly roads.
The Roby Fire Department was called at about 12:15 p.m. to help the volunteers at Nebo-Falcon with a blaze at East Highway 32 at Lynchburg.
At 12:34 p.m. a grass fire moving toward structures was reported at 15660 Boiling Springs Road. Licking was called to assist there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.