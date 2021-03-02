BREAKING NEWS

 

Grass fires are popping up in the area, authorities said. 

At about 2:20 p.m., a grass fire was reported at Highway ZZ and Douglas Road in the White Rock community. The Houston Rural Fire Department responded.

At 1:40 p.m., the Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a grass and woods fire at Foster and Emmett Kelly roads.

The Roby Fire Department was called at about 12:15 p.m. to help the volunteers at Nebo-Falcon with a blaze at East Highway 32 at Lynchburg. 

At 12:34 p.m. a grass fire moving toward structures was reported at 15660 Boiling Springs Road. Licking was called to assist there.

