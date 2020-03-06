Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG SOUTH WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105. * WIND...SOUTH WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO AROUND 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AFTERNOON HUMIDITY VALUES WILL FALL TO 20 TO 25 PERCENT. SOME LOCATIONS COULD FALL INTO THE UPPER TEENS. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&