A grass fire at Edgar Springs brought a call for help to Licking's fire department Friday afternoon.
The blaze was near a MoDOT maintenance shed.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG SOUTH WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105. * WIND...SOUTH WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO AROUND 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AFTERNOON HUMIDITY VALUES WILL FALL TO 20 TO 25 PERCENT. SOME LOCATIONS COULD FALL INTO THE UPPER TEENS. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
A grass fire at Edgar Springs brought a call for help to Licking's fire department Friday afternoon.
The blaze was near a MoDOT maintenance shed.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.