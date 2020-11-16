BREAKING NEWS

Three agencies have been called to a grass fire in western Texas County. 

The blaze is at 9680 Highway AJ. Called to assist are departments from Roby, Plato and the U.S. Forest Service. 

There is a high risk of fire today, the National Weather Service said. 

