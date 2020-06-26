Two grants were awarded Friday that will help Texas County amid the pandemic affecting the country.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced that senior centers in Cabool and Houston will receive a total of $20,000 to purchase walk-in freezers for delivery meal storage at senior centers at Houston and Cabool.
University Extension in Texas County received $8,086 to support “Taking Care of You — Mind, Body and Spirit” program to improve wellness and mental health of residents.
Both applications were supported by the Houston Community Foundation, a local affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO). The later said it had granted about $2.3 million for COVID-19 relief in the year ending June 30. By comparison, CFO made 88 discretionary grants totaling $1.02 million for regional and Springfield-Greene County agencies throughout the entire 2019 fiscal year.
The grants announced Friday primarily support those providing services to citizens affected by the economic impact of the pandemic.
Ross Richardson is president of the Houston Community Foundation.
