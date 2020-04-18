The Industrial Development Authority of the City of Houston plans to seek a USDA grant to help with expenses at the Piney River Technical Center.

A public hearing is planned for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, to seek input on the $190,000 application that would aid in the construction of classrooms and purchasing equipment for health services and welding classes. The center is situated off Spruce Street and also includes classes for Drury University and Mineral Area College.

The public can access the meeting online.

