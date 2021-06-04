INDICTMENT

A grand jury empaneled at the Texas County Justice Center has indicted a man on murder charges for a crime committed in Houston this week. 

A Texas County grand jury on Friday handed up an indictment in a fatal Houston stabbing.

Adam T. Reams, 48, was indicted by the panel on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. In a second case, evidence was heard related to a February 2021 accident west of Houston on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident. He also was indicted on those charges.

Reams is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He is set for a formal arraignment June 15 in Texas County Circuit Court.

Houston police were dispatched at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday regarding a report of a stabbing at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, the officers observed a man dead on the floor in a bedroom in the northwest corner of the house with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso.

Dead is Billy Jack Hayes Jr., 30, of Houston. An autopsy was conducted this week. The investigation continues.

Services for Hayes, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, are incomplete.

 

 

