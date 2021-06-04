A Texas County grand jury on Friday handed up an indictment in a fatal Houston stabbing.
Adam T. Reams, 48, was indicted by the panel on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. In a second case, evidence was heard related to a February 2021 accident west of Houston on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident. He also was indicted on those charges.
Reams is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He is set for a formal arraignment June 15 in Texas County Circuit Court.
Houston police were dispatched at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday regarding a report of a stabbing at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, the officers observed a man dead on the floor in a bedroom in the northwest corner of the house with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso.
Dead is Billy Jack Hayes Jr., 30, of Houston. An autopsy was conducted this week. The investigation continues.
Services for Hayes, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, are incomplete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.