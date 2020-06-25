Members of the Plato High School senior class will graduate during ceremonies at ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26.
The ceremony was postponed after the arrival of coronavirus.
Grady Todd is the valedictorian. Cassidy Hunter is the salutatorian.
(This corrects an the wrong time on the school's calendar)
