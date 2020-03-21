All Missourians will have to work together to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Friday.
State residents will have to practice social distancing and work together to help prevent the spread of the disease, Parson said.
"This is a public health emergency," he said. "And we need uniform social distancing across the state."
He told Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, on Friday to require social distancing, Parson said at a Friday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19.
"It will be targeted to gatherings of more than 10 people, that will be prohibited," Parson said. "This order will make statewide restrictions on gatherings of people."
The order is not about shutting places down but about protecting the health and safety of Missouri residents, he said. The order is to be tailored to avoid restrictions on businesses and organizations that promote the health and safety of Missourians, he said.
It will not apply to religious services, hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies or other "cornerstones of communities."
"This order will also not apply to functions of state government," Parson said. "We will release further details (today) at the briefing."
The order is expected to go into effect late Saturday.
Parson said he wanted to get the word out before the weekend began and that he will share more details Saturday. He emphasized that the order is not about shutting down businesses in Missouri.
