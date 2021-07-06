Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill to require online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Missouri residents. Parson signed the bill last week.
"Passing Wayfair legislation has been a top priority of my administration, and we are happy to be signing this critical legislation into law today," Governor Parson said. "This law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers. With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don't invest in our communities or employ our citizens."
Missouri is the last state with a sales tax to approve such a requirement. Buyers are still required to pay sales taxes. But many people don’t know that, and it’s challenging to enforce without the help of retailers.
The legislation requires out-of-state retailers with at least $100,000 of annual sales in Missouri and online marketplace facilitators to collect state and local taxes beginning in 2023.
"This legislation is many years in the making and long overdue in the state of Missouri," Governor Parson said. "This is a big win for our state and our small businesses, and we appreciate Senator Koenig and Representative Eggleston for prioritizing this legislation and working tirelessly to find agreement and get it passed."
