The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday reported Texas County’s positivity rate was 24.3 percent, up slightly from the state’s average as the number of cases climb across the state.
Missouri reported 4,349 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 30 more deaths as Gov. Mike Parson said state government would begin working with mayors and county commissions to recommend what steps to halt the spread are required.
“Missouri and the Midwest region remain central to the extreme COVID-19 outbreak our country is currently experiencing,” Parson said. “If we do not slow the spread of the virus, our healthcare system will quickly become overwhelmed. This creates a major risk not only for COVID-19 patients but anyone requiring healthcare support, from emergency situations such as car accidents to the treatment of serious health conditions such as cancer.”
Parson has issued a statewide public health warning outlining expectations for all individuals living and working in the state, including guidance for personal behavior, businesses and travel.
The health warning also includes community level guidance and action plans based on three risk categories – extreme risk, critical risk and serious risk. The governor's office will be communicating with mayors, county commissioners and local leaders across the state to explain and help implement the appropriate guidance in their communities.
“Missouri is at a turning point, and if we are going to change the outcome, we must change our behavior,” Parson continued.
Wearing a mask, social distancing and proper hand hygiene remain the three major COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Other key guidance includes the following:
•Limit interactions with others to less than 15 minutes
•Limit regular group interactions to a small group (10 or less) of family members
•Minimize travel outside of Missouri
•Consider occupancy limits reflective of social distancing
“Our actions do make an impact. The actions we take today will determine where we are weeks from now,” Parson said. “The bottom line is that COVID-19 is still here, it is serious, and we need every Missourian to take responsibility and do their part. The safety of our state and our citizens depend on it.”
