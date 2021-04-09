Communities affected by a February weather event that sent wholesale electrical costs out of control — including Cabool and Houston — would have a special fund to tap following an action taken by Gov. Mike Parson. It still must be approved by the Missouri Legislature.
Parson is asking for a special supplemental budget request of $50 million to create the Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program in response to the dramatic spike in energy costs.
After the fund is approved by the legislature, no-interest loans would be made on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible natural gas or electric municipal utilities, with a payback period of no more than five years. Use of the fund will help many hometown utilities balance the recovery of costs and avoid having to immediately pass unaffordable costs on to their customers.
The legislature must still approve the funding request in their passage of a supplemental state budget bill impacting this fiscal year. More than 120 state legislators, representing a bipartisan majority of the Missouri General Assembly, urged Parson’s administration to make the emergency funding request, in group letters to the governor from the House and Senate, signed by 113 state representatives and 16 senators.
