Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local police in Missouri cities on Saturday night where protests have caused "distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities," according to the governor's news release.
Governor activates Missouri National Guard amid civil unrest
- Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com
