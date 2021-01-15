Holiday

Governmental offices and some businesses will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Governmental offices are closed Monday, Jan. 18,  for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will be no postal service.

Many school districts also are closed.

