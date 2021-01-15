Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to locally two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as snowfall rates increase and road temperatures drop late this afternoon into this evening. Patchy blowing snow could lead to additional icy spots on roads through this evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of moderate to, at times, heavy snow will be possible into this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&