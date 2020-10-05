BENEFIT TOURNEY

A benefit tournament is planned Saturday for the Copley family, which was involved in an accident last month near Roby.

 FILE PHOTO

A golf tournament to benefit Plato’s Copley family is Saturday at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The two-person scramble costs $100 per team, and lunch will be provided. Prizes will be awarded for longest putt, drive, closest to the pin and other games and contests.

To register call 417-967-3968, 417-217-2370 or 417-260-1155.

Heather Copley and her five children were involved in a serious accident last month south of Roby. She is a kindergarten teacher at Houston and her husband Justin is Houston High School principal. A son remains hospitalized in Springfield.

