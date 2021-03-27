Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation raised $3,834 last Wednesday as part of Give Ozarks Day, a regional online event organized by Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Jay Gentry, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said funds generated will benefit TCMH Medivan, a non-emergency transportation service. Two Medivans service the medical transportation needs of Texas County and some outlying areas.
“This will help sustain the Medivan service for those community members needing critical assistance with healthcare-related transportation needs,” Gentry said.
Gentry said gifts ranged from $10 - $500 and all levels of support were greatly appreciated.
“The success of this event would not have been possible without the incredible support from all our donors and sponsors,” Gentry explained. “This generosity will enable TCMH to continue to provide this incredible service to our community.”
Local corporate sponsors were Emergency Medical Care LLC, Ozarks Independent Living and West Plains Bank & Trust Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.