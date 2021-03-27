Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation raised $3,834 last Wednesday as part of Give Ozarks Day, a regional online event organized by Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Jay Gentry, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said funds generated will benefit TCMH Medivan, a non-emergency transportation service.  Two Medivans service the medical transportation needs of  Texas County and some outlying areas.

“This will help sustain the Medivan service for those community members needing critical assistance with healthcare-related transportation needs,” Gentry said.

Gentry said gifts ranged from $10 - $500 and all levels of support were greatly appreciated.

“The success of this event would not have been possible without the incredible support from all our donors and sponsors,” Gentry explained. “This generosity will enable TCMH to continue to provide this incredible service to our community.”

Local corporate sponsors were  Emergency Medical Care LLC, Ozarks Independent Living and West Plains Bank & Trust Co.

 

 

